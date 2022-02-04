Wilson Sonsini-Led Biotech Firm Rallies After $124M IPO

By Tom Zanki (February 4, 2022, 5:54 PM EST) -- Blood cancer therapy developer Arcellx Inc. saw shares rally on Friday after pricing a $124 million initial public offering at the bottom of its range, guided by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC and underwriters' counsel WilmerHale. The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Arcellx sold 8.25 million shares at $15 each, marking the low end of its forecasted range of $15 to $17. Investors embraced the debut of Arcellx, whose shares rose $1.80, or 12%, in debut trading on Friday to close at $16.80. Arcellx's offering comes in a market that has gone cold for new issuances as of late, while the broader stock market...

