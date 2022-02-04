Cannabis Bill Roundup: SAFE Banking Passes House — Again

By Sam Reisman (February 4, 2022, 9:06 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives approved cannabis banking legislation for the sixth time, Mississippi became the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana, and Tennessee lawmakers pitched multiple new proposals to legalize medical or recreational marijuana. Here are the major developments in cannabis law reform from the past week. On Capitol Hill, House members on Friday passed the America Competes Act, or H.R. 4521, on a 222-210 vote, with an amendment from Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., that would shield banks that work with the cannabis industry from legal liability. The vote marks the sixth time that the House has passed the SAFE...

