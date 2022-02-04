Southwest Gas Hits Back At Icahn's Bid For Documents

By Rose Krebs (February 4, 2022, 4:20 PM EST) -- Southwest Gas has asked the Delaware Chancery Court to reject Carl Icahn's bid to obtain certain documents amid a legal battle over a spurned $4.4 billion takeover offer, arguing the activist investor's discovery request is aimed at gaining an unfair advantage in a fight for corporate control. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. and some of its directors argued in a filing on Thursday that a motion to compel filed by Icahn Partners LP and an affiliate is improper and should be denied. The Icahn entities "have moved to compel broad discovery into nearly all of the board's decisions regarding Carl Icahn's pursuit...

