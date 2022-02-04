India Says Tax Treaty Benefits Need Publication To Kick In

By Kevin Pinner (February 4, 2022, 8:12 PM EST) -- Indian tax treaty benefits claimed separately by three European countries under a clause saying Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development nations must receive equal treatment don't apply until the tax authority has published the updated agreement, India's government said. Most-favored nation clauses in India's double-tax avoidance agreements with the Netherlands, France and Switzerland will apply when the government gives notification in the Official Gazette, the Central Board of Direct Taxes, or CBDT, said Wednesday in Circular No. 3/2022. The CBDT said the gazette must publish an updated agreement or amendment before tax benefits offered to other nations that joined the OECD...

