NFTs Might Fall Under FinCEN Regs, Treasury Says

By Sarah Jarvis (February 4, 2022, 9:59 PM EST) -- Platforms for nonfungible tokens may fall under the regulations of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, and the nascent digital art market is susceptible to money laundering, the U.S. Department of the Treasury said in a report released Friday. In a report titled "Study of the Facilitation of Money Laundering and Terror Finance Through the Trade in Works of Art," the department said the emerging online art market may present new risks depending on "the structure and incentives of certain activity in this sector of the market," pointing to the purchase of NFTs as an example. "The ability to transfer some NFTs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS