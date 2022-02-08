Insurer Sues Broker For Negligence Over Forged Reinsurance

By Silvia Martelli (February 8, 2022, 3:29 PM GMT) -- A Hungarian insurer accused its U.K. broker of negligence for failing to realize that a £3.5 million reinsurance agreement for bonds the insurer wanted to write in Italy was forged. In a newly public High Court particulars of claim filed Nov. 18, CIG Pannonia First Hungarian General Insurance Zrt said its broker Special Risks Insurance Brokers Ltd. failed to realize that the reinsurance contract it had entered on behalf of the Hungarian insurer did not actually exist. The broker acted negligently, breaching its duty to reasonable care and skill, the claim says. In late 2014, Special Risks agreed to provide the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS