Boston Eateries Hope Pending Virus Case Can Revive Lawsuit

By Ivan Moreno (February 4, 2022, 7:59 PM EST) -- Two Boston restaurants urged the First Circuit on Friday to pause their appeal against their insurer for denying coverage for pandemic-related losses, saying a pending dispute in Massachusetts' high court could resolve their case because both raise similar issues. Two Boston restaurants seeking coverage for pandemic-related losses want to wait for Massachusetts' high court to decide a pending case before continuing with their appeal in the First Circuit. (Photo by Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Restaurants Atlantico and Kamakura want to revive a lawsuit against Greater New York Mutual Insurance Co. over the insurer's conclusion that government shutdowns and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS