Reuters Says J&J Too Late To Nix Story Over Atty Leak Claim

By Lauren Berg (February 4, 2022, 10:34 PM EST) -- Following Johnson & Johnson's claim that plaintiffs' lawyers improperly leaked documents to Reuters, the news agency told a New Jersey bankruptcy judge Friday that the pharmaceutical giant can't block reporting that it secretly planned a bankruptcy spinoff for months to limit talc injury losses because the article has now been published. In a letter to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael B. Kaplan, Reuters said the court should deny as moot a Thursday request for a temporary restraining order from J&J and its bankrupt talc unit, LTL Management LLC, seeking to prevent the story's publication over concerns it used leaked confidential documents, arguing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS