9th Circ. Upholds 1 Calif. Tree Thinning Project, Axes Another

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (February 4, 2022, 9:57 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday upheld the U.S. Forest Service's authority to approve two logging projects in a fire-prone California forest, but significantly limited one of them because it overlaps with a protected area. The Forest Service approved the Los Padres National Forest projects using a "categorical exclusion," which allows certain projects to go ahead without a National Environmental Policy Act review — under certain conditions. The categorical exclusion cited by the Forest for these projects was CE-6, which covers situations like tree thinning or brush control to improve growth or to reduce fire hazard. Green groups, including Los Padres ForestWatch...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS