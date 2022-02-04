Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Textile Co. Finally Lands Hit In Round 3 Of Under Armour Row

By Matthew Santoni (February 4, 2022, 5:49 PM EST) -- A textile manufacturer has finally hit upon the right definition of the "recovery-enhancing bioceramics" market that activewear giant Under Armour Inc. has allegedly muscled it out of, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled.

The third amended complaint from Multiple Energy Technologies LLC, which makes fabrics and clothing infused with "bioceramics," advertised as using body heat to help wearers recover from workouts, included a narrow enough definition of the relevant market and its properties to survive Under Armour Inc.'s motion to dismiss the antitrust claims, U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan said Friday.

The judge said the key was delineating the market as...

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Nature of Suit

Judge

Date Filed

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

