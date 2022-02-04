Ex-DOL Officials Urge 3rd Circ. To Side With Meatpackers

By Grace Elletson (February 4, 2022, 9:12 PM EST) -- A group of former senior U.S. Department of Labor officials are urging the Third Circuit to revive a suit alleging the government didn't do enough to protect meatpackers from COVID-19, arguing that the lower court made an "absurd" interpretation of the statute. The group of former officials have filed an amicus brief in the appeals case brought by the workers against the DOL and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The officials argued that the district court misunderstood a labor statute that allows workers to seek legal redress if they are in imminent danger in their workplace and the government fails...

