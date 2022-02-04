Gulf Coast Asks To Hand Over One Of Last Facilities In Ch. 11

By Rick Archer (February 4, 2022, 7:35 PM EST) -- Bankrupt nursing home operator Gulf Coast Health Care asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge Friday for permission to hand off one of its last leased facilities to a publicly operated hospital authority at the beginning of next month. In its motion, Gulf Coast said Blue Mountain Holdings — the landlord of its Cobblestone Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Georgia — had identified the Hospital Authority of Colquitt County as a potential new operator that could take over the facility in return for taking responsibility for repaying Medicare advances. Gulf Coast sought bankruptcy protection on Oct. 14, citing a pandemic-driven surge in operating costs,...

