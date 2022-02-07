Judge Suggests Adding $2.7M To $16M Car Dealership Verdict

By Carolina Bolado (February 7, 2022, 4:09 PM EST) -- A Florida magistrate judge has recommended adding $2.7 million in prejudgment interest to a $16 million verdict awarded to a Sunshine State car dealership after determining that Hyundai Motor America violated its agreement with the dealership when it tried to showcase its luxury Genesis brand by creating a separate dealer network. U.S. Magistrate Judge Embry J. Kidd said Florida dealership Action Nissan Inc., which does business as Universal Hyundai, is entitled to $2.7 million in prejudgment interest from the date of the breach of contract, Jan. 1, 2019, to the date of judgment, Oct. 19, 2021. The judge also recommended that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS