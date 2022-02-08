Fla. Justices Mull Making Zoom Hearings Permanent

By Carolina Bolado (February 8, 2022, 5:57 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court pondered broader authorization of remote court proceedings post-pandemic on Tuesday, as a workgroup presented a slew of amendments to the rules of practice in the state while disability rights and legal aid groups cautioned that vulnerable populations and pro se litigants would need additional protection if virtual hearings and e-service become the default. In its first hybrid oral argument, with some practitioners appearing in person and others remotely, the Florida Supreme Court heard from the Workgroup on the Continuity of Court Operations and Proceedings During and After COVID-19, which has proposed changes to 26 rules across seven...

