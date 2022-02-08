Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Justices Mull Making Zoom Hearings Permanent

By Carolina Bolado (February 8, 2022, 5:57 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court pondered broader authorization of remote court proceedings post-pandemic on Tuesday, as a workgroup presented a slew of amendments to the rules of practice in the state while disability rights and legal aid groups cautioned that vulnerable populations and pro se litigants would need additional protection if virtual hearings and e-service become the default.

In its first hybrid oral argument, with some practitioners appearing in person and others remotely, the Florida Supreme Court heard from the Workgroup on the Continuity of Court Operations and Proceedings During and After COVID-19, which has proposed changes to 26 rules across seven...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!