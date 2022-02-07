Lin Wood Asks Supreme Court To Hear Ga. Voting Challenge

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 7, 2022, 7:43 PM EST) -- A controversial attorney has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review his challenge to Georgia's voting rules for the U.S. Senate runoff elections in the state after the 11th Circuit rejected his arguments last year. In a writ of certiorari filed Friday, L. Lin Wood claimed that the state of Georgia enacted unconstitutional changes to the state's absentee ballot rules prior to the January 2021 runoff election and that his Fourteenth Amendment rights had been violated. Wood argued that he had supplied evidence of "numerous irregularities" regarding vote counting, absentee ballot processing and fraudulent voting in Georgia. "These procedures were in...

