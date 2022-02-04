Insurer Can't Fully Escape Clinic's $150M Virus Coverage Suit

By Craig Clough (February 4, 2022, 9:28 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge partially granted a Zurich unit's dismissal bid against Carilion Clinic's $150 million virus coverage suit Friday, nixing the clinic's property damage and time element coverage claims but allowing the clinic's business interruption claim to move forward. U.S. District Judge Michael F. Urbanski rejected the argument from American Guarantee & Liability Insurance Co. that the business interruption claim should be dismissed because it did not deny coverage but is rather just waiting on documentation from Carilion. The judge noted that Carilion's position is that all the documentation required has been turned over, and it was under a one-year...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS