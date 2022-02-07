Kirkland Hires 2 Debt Finance Partners From Norton Rose

By Matt Perez (February 7, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP announced Friday the hiring of two debt finance partners from Norton Rose Fulbright in its New York office. Robert Eberhardt and William Nicholson, both former partners at Norton Rose Fulbright out of New York, joined Kirkland & Ellis' debt finance practice last week. The group serves more than 450 private equity clients and handles financing transactions including leveraged acquisitions, public company financings, mezzanine, fund finance, and debt restructurings and workouts. "We are really excited to add top tier partners like Rob and William to our global private equity infrastructure team," Rohit Chaudhry, a debt finance practice partner...

