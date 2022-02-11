Lane Powell Picks Up Littler Mendelson Labor Partner

By Abby Wargo (February 11, 2022, 1:11 PM EST) -- Lane Powell has added a former Littler Mendelson partner and shareholder with over 35 years of experience representing employers in matters spanning from union relations to retirement benefits to its labor and employment team in the Pacific Northwest. Douglas S. Parker joined the 23-person team as a shareholder Feb. 1 after spending 15 years as a partner and office managing shareholder at Littler Mendelson PC's offices in Portland, Oregon, and Anchorage, Alaska, according to a news release from Lane Powell PC. He will be based in Oregon and Alaska. "I'm delighted to join Lane Powell. I welcome the opportunity to help...

