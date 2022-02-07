Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bannon Says Feds Sought Atty's Email, Phone Records

By Justin Wise (February 7, 2022, 3:17 PM EST) -- Federal investigators have worked to obtain the email and phone records of a lawyer representing Steve Bannon in the government's prosecution of the former White House adviser for contempt of Congress, according to a Washington, D.C., court filing from Bannon's defense team.

The revelation came in a Friday motion from Bannon asking the court to order the government to disclose more information regarding its efforts to gain certain records from his counsel, Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP partner Robert J. Costello. The motion claims that such conduct from prosecutors is "outrageous" and that their failure to give Bannon's lawyers notice of...

