DOJ Says US Sugar Can't Have USDA Deal Discussion Docs

By Bryan Koenig (February 7, 2022, 8:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has urged a Delaware federal judge not to force the agency to hand over U.S. Department of Agriculture communications to U.S. Sugar Corp., arguing the material is privileged and the company can get the information elsewhere to defend its planned $315 million purchase of Imperial Sugar.

The DOJ Antitrust Division pushed back Friday on U.S. Sugar's attacks on the agency's assertions of deliberative process privilege to shield the documents. The sugar giant says the material could reveal USDA assessments of the deal, including the government's power to corral any price hikes under a series of rules known...

