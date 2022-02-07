Logistics Biz Flexport Valued At Over $8B For Series E Round

By McCord Pagan (February 7, 2022, 1:31 PM EST) -- Global logistics business Flexport said Monday it's valued at over $8 billion in its Series E funding round that included support from venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, MSD Partners and Shopify. The San Francisco-based company said in a statement that the $935 million financing will be used to continue investing in its business, expand to new markets and partner with more companies. "The global pandemic and the pressure it put on global supply chains has made the transportation of goods — something many people took for granted — a daily pain point," Flexport founder and CEO Ryan Petersen said in the...

