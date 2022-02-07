Former Norton Motorcycles Boss Cops To Pensions Crimes

By Martin Croucher (February 7, 2022, 1:37 PM GMT) -- The former boss of a British motorcycle manufacturer has pleaded guilty to breaching rules over investing staff pension funds into the company, the U.K.'s retirement savings watchdog said Monday. Stuart Garner, the former boss of Norton Motorcycles who was the sole trustee of staff pension funds, has pleaded guilty to three counts of breaching employer-related investment rules, in a case brought by the pensions watchdog. (iStock) Stuart Garner, the former boss of Norton Motorcycles who was sole trustee of the funds, pleaded guilty at Derby Magistrates' Court to three counts of breaching employer-related investment rules, in a case brought by The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS