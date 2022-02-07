Boston Teachers Sue Over Denied Remote Work In Pandemic

By Rachel Scharf (February 7, 2022, 12:23 PM EST) -- The Boston Teachers Union filed suit in federal court Sunday alleging the city's public school system forced staffers with disabilities and underlying health conditions to return to in-person teaching last year, despite their concerns about contracting COVID-19. The union, which represents more than 10,000 public school teachers and support staff, accused Boston Public Schools and the city's school committee of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and Massachusetts state discrimination law during the 2020-2021 school year. According to the complaint, a number of union members put in requests throughout the school year to teach remotely due to various health conditions that...

