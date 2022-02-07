Fed. Circ. Mulls Strength Of Tinker Bell TM In Disney IP Fight

By Britain Eakin (February 7, 2022, 5:59 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel Monday weighed a company's bid to get trademark protection for "Teen Tink" and "Teen Tinker Bell" dolls, probing its argument that the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board shouldn't have entitled Disney's "Tinker Bell" to continued protection because it had found the mark to be conceptually and commercially weak. United Trademark Holdings Inc. is appealing a June 2020 TTAB decision finding that its proposed marks would likely cause confusion with Disney's trademark related to the famous animated fairy Tinker Bell from Disney's 1953 film "Peter Pan." United attorney Erik M. Pelton of Erik M. Pelton & Associates PLLC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS