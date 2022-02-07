UPenn Students Seek Class Cert. In Fees Refund Suit

By PJ D'Annunzio (February 7, 2022, 2:13 PM EST) -- Two University of Pennsylvania students have asked a federal judge for class certification in their case against the school seeking a fee refund for being cut off from campus facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In their memorandum in support of class certification, Penn students Asha Smith and Emma Nedley argued to U.S. District Judge Timothy Savage that a large swath of Penn students suffered from not being able to access Penn's facilities during the pandemic, so class certification made sense. "University of Pennsylvania … seems to be believe it can actively market its rich campus life, promise its students a...

