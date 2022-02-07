Ex-Ill. Lawmaker's 'Cash Grab' Merits Prison, Feds Say

By Ivan Moreno (February 7, 2022, 3:52 PM EST) -- Former Illinois state Rep. Luis Arroyo should spend between 46 and 57 months in prison for taking payments to support sweepstakes-related legislation in "a blatant cash grab," federal prosecutors said. In a Friday memorandum ahead of Arroyo's Feb. 18 sentencing, prosecutors told U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger that Arroyo's case stands out "even in our corruption-rich district" because the lawmaker "put himself up for sale" and also tried to enlist another state lawmaker in the alleged bribery scheme. Arroyo's defense is asking for probation, noting his lack of a criminal record prior to the current case and dozens of letters...

