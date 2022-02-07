Thai Wind Boss Seeks $900M Freeze After 'Secret' Payments

By Christopher Crosby (February 7, 2022, 5:28 PM GMT) -- Counsel for a Thai energy tycoon asked a High Court judge to hit a businessman and his mother-in-law with a $900 million worldwide freezing order on Monday, saying they breached a court pledge by "secretly" selling shares in a wind company. Anthony Peto QC of Blackstone Chambers, counsel for businessman Nopporn Suppipat, urged a High Court judge to grant an injunction against three defendants preventing them from selling shares and or transferring dividends in a Thai wind energy producer, Wind Energy Holding Co. Ltd., as part of claims they helped strip the company of more than $700 million in assets. Suppipat, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS