Real Estate Co. Fights Zurich Virus Exclusion In COVID Suit

By Eli Flesch (February 7, 2022, 3:08 PM EST) -- A real estate investment company with holdings in Florida and North Dakota told a Connecticut state judge that its Zurich carrier wrongly denied it coverage for pandemic losses, saying a contamination exclusion didn't bar coverage for virus losses. Westport Capital Partners said Friday that American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co.'s request to toss its case was ill-conceived because the property owner had claimed covered physical damage to its properties in "extraordinary detail." The damage to those properties, Westport said, was a covered loss that American tried to avoid by ignoring the plain wording of its issued policy. The insurer had the...

