Ex-Pro Football GC Named President Of NFL's Ravens

By Sue Reisinger (February 7, 2022, 4:55 PM EST) -- The Baltimore Ravens pro football team has hired Sashi Brown, a former general counsel, as its next president. He joins the team in March. The hiring of Brown, who is Black, came Friday, during a week of racial turmoil in the NFL. A lawsuit filed last week by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores accuses the league of racial discrimination in its hiring practices. As a team president, Brown will be dealing with the fallout from that suit — and his legal background should prove helpful. Brown previously served as general counsel of two NFL teams, the Cleveland Browns and the...

