Generics Co. Accuses Ex-Exec Of Swiping Trade Secrets

By Tiffany Hu (February 7, 2022, 8:06 PM EST) -- MAIA Pharmaceuticals has accused a former executive of engaging in a "long term, systematic effort" to steal confidential company information prior to his resignation last month, telling a New Jersey federal court that he did so with the intent of competing with his previous employer. In a complaint filed Friday, Princeton-based generics maker MAIA claimed that Sasank C. Kunadharaju "systematically downloaded" 30,000 documents that were unrelated to his role as a senior director of product development, with roughly a third of those documents downloaded in the months before he announced he was leaving the company, according to MAIA. MAIA claimed it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS