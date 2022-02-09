Illinois Equal Pay Law Changes Complicate Compliance

By Jeremy Glenn, Brittany Green and Sydney Holman (February 9, 2022, 3:21 PM EST) -- The state of Illinois took bold legislative action toward employee pay equality with sweeping amendments in 2021 to the state Equal Pay Act. Gov. J.B. Pritzker twice signed bills passed by the Illinois Legislature — first on March 23, 2021, and then on June 25, 2021 — the cumulative effect of which gives Illinois perhaps the most robust and arduous equal pay law in the nation — for employers. The time has arrived for covered employers to pay close attention, if they have not been doing so, in anticipation of the March 24, 2022, launch date. In a nutshell, private employers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS