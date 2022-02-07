Chinese Ribbon Co. Urges CIT To Unravel Subsidy Finding

By Grace Dixon (February 7, 2022, 8:07 PM EST) -- A Chinese ribbon exporter told the Court of International Trade that the government needs to recalculate countervailing duties on its products after the U.S. Department of Commerce erroneously found that the company leaned on a Chinese export subsidy program. Yama Ribbons and Bows Co. Ltd. told the CIT Friday that Commerce had been too quick to conclude that its exports of woven ribbon benefited from China's Export Buyer's Credit Program when China didn't pass along all the information Commerce was looking for about how the program operates. "The [government of China], and Yama, fully answered Commerce's questions regarding whether this program...

