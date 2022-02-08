Koch Targets Canada Over Nixed Cap And Trade Program

By Caroline Simson (February 8, 2022, 6:19 PM EST) -- The Canadian province of Ontario broke international law when it suddenly canceled its cap and trade program in 2018, effectively wiping out a Koch Industries subsidiary's carbon allowances trading business, the Kansas-based conglomerate argued in recently published documents. Koch Industries argued in a brief submitted to the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, made public late Friday, that Canada must pay it some $31.3 million in compensation after the government in Ontario canceled its cap and trade program under the direction of then newly elected Ontario premier Doug Ford, whose actions it called "rash, illegal and irresponsible." The company argues...

