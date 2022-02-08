EU Can't Prove Fine Warranted, Capacitor Maker Says

By Christopher Cole (February 8, 2022, 9:53 PM GMT) -- Nippon Chemi-Con Corp. has urged the European Court of Justice to reverse a decision upholding €216 million ($247 million) in European Commission fines for operating an antitrust cartel for electrolytic capacitors, saying violations of EU competition law remain unproven. The Japanese electronic parts maker filed a Dec. 10 appeal, published Monday, aiming to overturn a Sept. 29 decision by the EU's General Court. In that case, against NEC, Nichicon, Tokin, Rubycon and Nippon Chemi-Con, the Japanese electronics manufacturers sought to reduce or overturn fines the competition enforcer handed down in 2018 for fixing prices. Nippon Chemi-Con cited what it described as...

