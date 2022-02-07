Asia-Focused SPAC Raises $200M To Pursue Tech Acquisition

By Tom Zanki (February 7, 2022, 4:20 PM EST) -- Blank-check company Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. on Monday priced a $200 million offering, represented by Dentons US LLP and Ellenoff Grossman Schole LLP, hoping to acquire tech-focused businesses with connections to Asia. The San Francisco-based Aurora offered 20 million units at $10 each, which began trading Monday on the Nasdaq under the symbol "ATAKU." The units fell one cent to $9.99 in late-afternoon trading. Aurora is eyeing "high-growth" technology companies based in Asia — excluding China — and North America that are founded by Asian or Asian American entrepreneurs. The company told regulators that it is targeting specific technology sectors, including...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS