Investors Late Over AbbVie's Failed Shire Deal, Court Says

By David Hansen (February 7, 2022, 6:38 PM EST) -- A pair of hedge funds missed the statute of limitations for claiming pharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc. made fraudulent statements in a proposed $54 billion tax inversion with Irish biotech company Shire, an Illinois appeals court ruled. The funds, Quad Capital Portfolio A LLC and Quad Securities Portfolio A LLC, clearly were aware in 2014 of the alleged fraud on which their claim rested, the First District ruled Friday, upholding a lower court decision. They waited until 2018 to file their claim, after the three-year statute of limitations ran out, the court said. The funds' 2018 complaint alleged that the fraudulent statements...

