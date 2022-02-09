2 FTC Settlements Guide On Consumer Review Best Practices

By Gonzalo Mon (February 9, 2022, 3:22 PM EST) -- On Oct. 13, 2021, the Federal Trade Commission announced that it had sent letters to more than 700 companies recommending that recipients examine their practices related to endorsements and consumer reviews in order to ensure that those practices comply with the law. Among other things, the letters warned recipients that if a review is incentivized, that must be disclosed, and that companies should not suggest that a review represents consumers' typical experiences if that isn't true. The letters were accompanied by a clear message that enforcement would be on the way. Samuel Levine, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS