Service Members Defend Challenge To Vax Approval, Mandate

By Nathan Hale (February 7, 2022, 8:52 PM EST) -- A group of service members has pushed back in Florida federal court against the government's motion to dismiss their lawsuit challenging the Department of Defense's COVID-19 vaccine mandate and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of the shots, insisting it had established its basis to challenge the agencies' actions in court. In a 59-page response filed late Friday, the 16 service members sought to poke holes in the government's record on the DOD's administration of vaccine doses that received only emergency use authorization and the FDA's determination that they could be used interchangeably with Pfizer-BioNTech's fully approved Comirnaty product. They...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS