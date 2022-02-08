Rosen Law Firm Nabs Lead In Biotech Investor's Drug Row

By Emilie Ruscoe (February 8, 2022, 3:45 PM EST) -- The Rosen Law Firm PA will represent a proposed class of investors in biotechnology company ​​Longeveron Inc. in a suit accusing the company of overstating the prospects for a therapeutic product the company was testing as it made $24.7 million off of an initial public offering. In a Monday order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisette M. Reid appointed Rosen as lead counsel and the firm's client John Bosico as lead plaintiff in the action, noting that Bosico claimed he lost nearly $1,000 in connection with ​​Longeveron's allegedly misleading claims about its treatment. Another investor, Vladimir Ivanov, claimed he lost about $5,400 as...

