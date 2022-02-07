6th Circuit Tosses White Ex-Auto Worker's Bias Claims

By Abby Wargo (February 7, 2022, 6:31 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit ruled Monday that a white ex-worker for a Michigan auto parts maker didn't prove the company laid him off because of his race and age, saying that the company had performance-related reasons to let him go. A three-judge panel upheld a federal district court's ruling that Benteler Automotive Corp. did not discriminate against Timothy Pio based on his age or race. The circuit court agreed with the lower court that Pio hadn't shown any direct evidence he was discriminated against and that his poor performance, bad attendance and negative attitude were the reasons for his termination. Benteler terminated...

