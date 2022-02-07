DOJ Says Pa. Courts Denying Opioid Treatments Violate ADA

By Matthew Santoni (February 7, 2022, 5:46 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania courts that prohibit or discourage defendants from using certain drugs to treat opioid addiction are in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the U.S. Department of Justice claimed Monday. A number of "treatment court" programs around the Keystone State ban or discourage participants from using methadone, naltrexone and buprenorphine, even if they are prescribed as treatment for opioid use disorders, or OUD, a DOJ letter to the state said. Federal investigators singled out the Jefferson and Northumberland County Courts of Common Pleas based on the complaints of three drug-court participants who'd been discouraged from taking their medications, but noted...

