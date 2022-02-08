Arizona's Immigration Agenda Suit Found Likely Untenable

By Grace Dixon (February 8, 2022, 3:48 PM EST) -- An Arizona federal judge refused Arizona's request to block Biden administration actions it says are increasing the country's population, ruling that plaintiffs can't use federal environmental regulation to launch a wholesale challenge to the administration's immigration policies. U.S. District Judge Dominic W. Lanza on Monday denied Arizona's request for a preliminary injunction barring a collection of immigration policies carried out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Department of Defense, including a halt on border wall construction and rescission of the "Remain in Mexico" policy, which the state lumped together under the label "Population Augmentation Program." Although the state claimed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS