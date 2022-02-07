Top McCusker Anselmi Attys Exit For Duane Morris, Pashman

By Nick Muscavage (February 7, 2022, 4:37 PM EST) -- McCusker Anselmi Rosen & Carvelli PC name partner John B. McCusker is leading a 12-attorney team to Duane Morris LLP as another name partner, Bruce S. Rosen, is jumping to Pashman Stein Walder Hayden PC, according to a series of announcements on Monday. The 12 attorneys led by McCusker have joined a range of practices in Duane Morris' Newark, New Jersey, office. Rosen has joined Hackensack, New Jersey-based Pashman Stein as a partner in its litigation, media law and crisis management practices. The remaining two name partners of the Florham Park, New Jersey-based firm formerly known as MARC Law, Andrew E....

