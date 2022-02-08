Using Insurance Coverage To Fund Early Settlement

By Jason Callen and Beau Creson (February 8, 2022, 3:06 PM EST) -- Your company has been sued. When should you begin thinking about a potential settlement and the role that the company's insurers play in such a settlement? Health care clients — similar to most defendants in commercial litigation — often avoid addressing potential settlement during the opening stages of a lawsuit. Defendants are understandably offended to have been sued and are uncomfortable considering the prospect of any payment to plaintiff, a disgruntled adversary. Clients also typically fear that early engagement in settlement talks will be viewed as a sign of weakness. The same can be true for lawyers. Lawyers do not want...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS