Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Blockchain Co.'s Selective Enforcement Defense Is Nixed

By Katryna Perera (February 8, 2022, 10:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission scored a win in a case accusing a blockchain outfit of selling unregistered securities when a New Hampshire federal judge rejected the company's claim it was the victim of selective enforcement.

In an order Monday, U.S. District Judge Paul J. Barbadoro said he agreed with the SEC that defendant LBRY had made a "fatally flawed" argument that it was being singled out by the agency because the company's own filings acknowledged dozens of other SEC cases against similar businesses. He granted the SEC's July motion for judgment on the pleadings, allowing the case to proceed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!