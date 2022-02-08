Blockchain Co.'s Selective Enforcement Defense Is Nixed

By Katryna Perera (February 8, 2022, 10:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission scored a win in a case accusing a blockchain outfit of selling unregistered securities when a New Hampshire federal judge rejected the company's claim it was the victim of selective enforcement. In an order Monday, U.S. District Judge Paul J. Barbadoro said he agreed with the SEC that defendant LBRY had made a "fatally flawed" argument that it was being singled out by the agency because the company's own filings acknowledged dozens of other SEC cases against similar businesses. He granted the SEC's July motion for judgment on the pleadings, allowing the case to proceed...

