J&J Drops Bid To Block Reuters Story As Attys Trade Barbs

By Lauren Berg (February 7, 2022, 10:17 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson on Sunday dropped its bid — at least for now — to block Reuters' reporting that it secretly planned a bankruptcy spinoff for months to limit talc injury losses amid sparring from attorneys for the pharmaceutical giant and talc plaintiffs over the news agency's sources. J&J and its bankrupt talc unit, LTL Management LLC, withdrew their motion in New Jersey bankruptcy court for a temporary restraining order against Reuters after the news agency published the story in question on Friday — but not before attorneys for the official committee of talc claimants slammed J&J's accusations that plaintiffs' attorneys leaked confidential documents to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS