Shell Blames Entrust For Texas Winter Storm Power Cutoff

By Rick Archer (February 8, 2022, 8:30 PM EST) -- Electricity provider Shell is asking a Texas bankruptcy court to dismiss a suit from power retailer Entrust Energy accusing it of sending Entrust into Chapter 11 by breaching a supply agreement in the face of a catastrophic storm, saying Entrust was the first to breach the contract. In a filing Monday, a pair of Shell entities argued that they can't be blamed for cutting their electric supply to Entrust before Texas was hit with storm-induced rolling blackouts in February 2021, saying Entrust had breached its contractual duty to lock in sufficient electricity to meet expected demands. "The debtors' failure to perform...

