Polsinelli Wants Crypto Theft Malpractice Claims Tossed

By Hailey Konnath (February 7, 2022, 9:53 PM EST) -- Polsinelli PC on Monday urged a Florida federal court to throw out malpractice claims stemming from fraud involving a cryptocurrency trading club, arguing that the failed club's liquidating agent had not adequately pled that it had an attorney-client relationship with the firm. Polsinelli and former partner Richard B. Levin are accused of failing to detect illegal activity by one of Q3I's founders. But those claims are barred by the in pari delicto doctrine, which says a plaintiff cannot "profit from its own unlawful conduct in claims against third parties," according to the motion to dismiss. On top of that, while Levin...

