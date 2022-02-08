DC Circ. Puzzled By Ex-CEO Bid To Review Comptroller Order

By Khorri Atkinson (February 8, 2022, 8:44 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit appeared skeptical of a former Maryland bank CEO's constitutional challenge to a U.S. banking regulator's enforcement proceeding against him, with a three-judge panel suggesting that he has not satisfied his burden of showing how the court has authority to reopen a case that was closed more than five years ago. Roughly a minute into Barry Coburn of Coburn & Greenbaum PLLC's opening gambit, U.S. Circuit Judges Judith W. Rogers and Ketanji Brown Jackson told the attorney that the petition — lodged last year by ex-American Bank chief James Plack after the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency...

