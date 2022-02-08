DC Circ. Urged To Permit Panel's Trump Tax Return Request

By Theresa Schliep (February 8, 2022, 6:26 PM EST) -- A congressional committee should be allowed to obtain former President Donald Trump's tax returns because the documents would inform potential, legitimate legislation on a presidential audit program, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS told the D.C. Circuit. The appeals court should affirm a D.C. federal court's decision finding that the House Ways and Means Committee's stated legislative purpose for requesting the documents was enough to let the document requests proceed, Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service said in a brief Monday. Trump's arguments contending that that purpose was pretextual and consequently insufficient to justify the records requests were properly...

